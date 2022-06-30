A 37-year-old man will serve eight years in prison — minus time served in Yakima and Canada — for a 2010 Sunnyside homicide.
Wednesday’s hearing in Yakima County Superior Court was the second time that Juvenal Moreno-Garcia has been sentenced in the death of Ramon Magana-Mendoza at a Sunnyside restaurant.
In February, Moreno-Garcia entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder, which allows him to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. But the state Department of Corrections said that crime had to carry a minimum of 20 years in prison rather than the eight years Judge David Elofson sentenced him to as part of the agreement, said defense attorney George Trejo.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Moreno-Garcia entered a plea to the lesser murder charge, with the same recommended sentence. Trejo asked Judge Richard Bartheld to credit Moreno-Garcia with the time he spent in a Vancouver, B.C., jail after he was arrested on a Yakima County warrant in September 2018.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped an attempted first-degree murder and two first-degree assault charges in connection with the incident.
He was extradited to the United States and has been in the Yakima County jail since February 2019.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman said that Canadian authorities were holding Moreno-Garcia at the request of Yakima County, and, as a matter of law, he was entitled to credit for that time served.
Bartheld agreed, comparing the situation to granting credit for time served when a defendant is held in tribal jail before being transferred to Superior Court, noting that the Yakama Nation and other tribes are sovereign governments as well.
Authorities say Moreno-Garcia was one of five people who went to Ricos Tacos Guadalajara, 809 Yakima Valley Highway, on the night of March 26, 2010, and took part in Magana-Mendoza’s fatal shooting.
Another man, who Sunnyside police said was also an intended target in the attack, was shot as he ran from the building.
His wounds were not life-threatening, according to police reports.
A woman was seriously wounded in the attack in which more than 30 shots were fired, according to court documents. Police said she was an innocent bystander.
Authorities accused Moreno-Garcia of standing guard at the restaurant’s entrance with a rifle.
Four other suspects — Lisandro Rangel, 33; Alfonso Rangel Jr., 39; Ramon Medina-Gutierrez, 33; and Guadalupe Fernandez, 38— remain at large and have been charged in connection with the crime.
