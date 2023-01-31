Granger police have identified one of the four people they say robbed a store Sunday night.
Police say they have probable cause to arrest Isaiah J. Aleck, 21, on suspicion of first-degree robbery in connection with the robbery at the El Ranchito Market.
Four men were involved in the armed robbery, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. The robbers were in a blue, four-door vehicle.
Granger police Chief Steve Araguz said the remaining three suspects are unidentified.
Anyone who sees Aleck is asked to call 911 and exercise caution, police said, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Granger police Sgt. David Marks at 509-574-2500 and press “0”. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.