El Ranchito Robbery

A security camera image shows two people robbing the El Ranchito Market in Granger Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. 

Granger police have identified one of the four people they say robbed a store Sunday night.

Police say they have probable cause to arrest Isaiah J. Aleck, 21, on suspicion of first-degree robbery in connection with the robbery at the El Ranchito Market.

Isaiah J. Aleck

Four men were involved in the armed robbery, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. The robbers were in a blue, four-door vehicle.

Granger police Chief Steve Araguz said the remaining three suspects are unidentified.

Anyone who sees Aleck is asked to call 911 and exercise caution, police said, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Granger police Sgt. David Marks at 509-574-2500 and press “0”. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.

