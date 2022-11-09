Yakima police are looking for a driver who almost rammed a Washington State Patrol trooper’s vehicle during an early Tuesday morning car chase.
The incident began around 1:40 a.m. in the area of South Fair Avenue and East Yakima Avenue when a Yakima police officer tried to stop a driver for reckless driving. The driver did not stop and drove off, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
While the YPD officer broke off the pursuit and observed from a distance, the suspect’s vehicle tried to ram a State Patrol trooper’s vehicle near East Race Street, Trooper Chris Thorson said. The trooper was able to move out of the way.
The trooper lost sight of the vehicle in the area of East Adams Street.
YPD eventually found the vehicle in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street, and the driver had ran away, Inzunza said. A police dog was unable to follow the suspect’s trail, she said.
Police didn't provide specific information about the vehicle, other to say it wasn't stolen.
Police are continuing to investigate the matter, Inzunza said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
