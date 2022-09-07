A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday.
Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident.
Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside Valencia-Rocha’s home when he got into an argument with him, according to a probable cause affidavit. He said that at one point Valencia-Rocha pulled out a pistol while sitting in a car and pointed at the man, but the car’s driver pushed his arm up, causing the shot to miss, the affidavit said.
Valencia-Rocha got out of the car and began arguing with the man, who said he walked away and then heard a sound and felt pain in his back and chest, the affidavit said. He ran to a nearby home, and was then taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that had entered his back and came out of his chest, according to the affidavit.
Valencia-Rocha was driven from the scene, the affidavit said. He has a prior juvenile conviction for second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
During a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Rogelio Batarao argued for a $200,000 bail based on the nature of the case.
But defense attorney Paul Kelley said there was information that indicated Valencia-Rocha voluntarily surrendered to authorities, which should be seen as a mitigating factor in setting bail. He said the Valencia-Rocha’s previous firearms conviction was based on his age rather than using it in a crime.
Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said there was no indication that Valencia-Rocha surrendered to deputies or Yakima police. The sheriff’s office was investigating the shooting.
Judge Richard Bartheld, noting Valencia-Rocha’s age and the likelihood that he did turn himself in, set bail at $100,000.
