Prosecutors charged a Yakima Valley man with second-degree assault in a woman’s stabbing on May 12.
Miguel Almaguer Flores, 26, also was charged with felony violation of a no-contact order in the incident in Sunnyside.
Court records initially listed Flores as a Sunnyside resident, but charging documents identified him as a Yakima man.
He is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, who he was legally barred from seeing, according to court documents. The assault charge carries a domestic-violence enhancement, which would allow a judge to go beyond a standard-range sentence if Flores were found guilty.
A witness told police that Flores’ girlfriend had come to her house and said she was stabbed by her boyfriend, but didn’t want her to call the police because she had a no-contact order against Flores, according to court documents.
Another witness reported seeing Flores arguing with a woman who matched his girlfriend’s description, and saw him running from the scene of the stabbing, court documents said.
In April 2021, he was sentenced to a year in jail after being convicted of third-degree assault for attacking a Sunnyside police officer, according to court documents.
When he was arrested, Flores also had a warrant out from the state Department of Corrections for violating community custody.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $60,000.
