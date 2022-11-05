Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the chest in Yakima’s West Valley on Friday afternoon.
The victim, a 23-year-old man, underwent surgery and is recovering, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department on Saturday.
Police said the shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 80th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
Based on witness statements, detectives said the victim was driving with a passenger whom the suspect had a previous relationship. The suspect began to chase the victim in his vehicle to the area of West Nob Hill and 80th, the release said.
The two vehicles collided, and two men got into an altercation, police said. The suspect then shot the victim, who he said was banging on his window, the police news release said.
The suspect was booked into Yakima County jail, where he faces a first-degree assault charge.
Nob Hill Boulevard was closed between South 76th and 80th avenues during the investigation.
