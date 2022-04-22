A 32-year-old Yakima man who was arrested following an hours-long standoff Thursday is expected to appear in court Monday.
Nathan Taylor Church was to have had a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday, April 22, 2022, but he was unable to appear for medical reasons, according to court staff. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught set bail at $50,000.
Church was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault and resisting arrest following an incident at his home in the 700 block of South 12th Avenue.
Police were called around 12:55 p.m. when a woman said Church had choked her, according to a police probable cause affidavit. Church had an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on a fourth-degree domestic-violence assault charge, the affidavit said.
The woman was able to get out of the house when police arrived, and told officers that Church had been using fentanyl and had held her mouth and nose shut, the affidavit said. She was able to get away by biting Church’s finger, the affidavit said.
Police did not see any sign of Church inside the house until 2:10 p.m., when they saw him in the window, the affidavit said. Officers used loudspeakers on their vehicles to tell him he was under arrest and to come out.
Yakima SWAT took up positions around the house, positioning armored vehicles near the house as officers cordoned off the area around the house.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers broke down the front door of the house with a battering ram on one of the armored vehicles and officers put in cell phones inside so he could talk with negotiators. Officers also repeatedly told him to come out, or additional force would be used, including sending in a police dog.
Church came out at 5:30 p.m., after police fired tear gas cannisters into the house.
Police said Church has five prior felony convictions, including two for assault.
Court records show that Church’s parents obtained a protection order against him in 2020, alleging that Church had assaulted family members. The order is set to expire in October.
