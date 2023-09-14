Yakima police arrested a 15-year-old they say shot a 14-year-old in a gang-related drive-by shooting outside Eisenhower High School Tuesday.
Acting on witness information and the FLOCK camera system, police were able to identify the suspect and the car that was used in the shooting. The suspect was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The 14-year-old, who police said was a supporter of a Norteño street gang, was walking in the 4100 block of West Arlington Avenue, on the south side of the high school campus, around 8 a.m. when he was shot multiple times by someone in a car that had pulled up.
Witnesses said someone in the car had called out the 14-year-old, using his gang moniker, according to a probable cause affidavit, before opening fire. The 14-year-old was hit multiple times in the arm, hip and leg, the affidavit said.
He was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The shooting prompted lockdowns at Eisenhower and nearby Whitney and Wilson Schools. Nob Hill Elementary School was placed in a “secure and teach” modified lockdown as a precaution.
After identifying the suspect, police obtained a warrant and arrested him without incident at a home in Sunnyside, according to police and the affidavit.
He is expected to appear in Yakima County Juvenile Court Thursday afternoon.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects who are tried in juvenile court.
