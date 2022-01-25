A 29-year-old Yakima man is being held in jail on suspicion of stealing 19 firearms from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife over New Year’s weekend.
Yakima police say the man cut through a wall at at building at DFW’s regional offices in Yakima Jan. 2 and took the firearms and a suppressor from an evidence holding room, according to a police affidavit. Investigators found two rifles and a bow outside the building, the affidavit said.
A Yakima County sheriff’s patrol dog was able to track the suspect’s scent from the site through Tahoma Cemetery before losing it near the Yakima School District’s bus barn, the affidavit said. A crime-scene investigator was able to lift a palm print that allowed police to identify the suspect, the affidavit said.
The suspect had a prior conviction for burglary in Benton County last year, the affidavit said.
Police arrested the man Monday and booked him into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of 19 counts of firearms theft, 19 counts of unlawful firearms possession and one count each of first-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered the man held in lieu of $150,000 during a preliminary appearance Tuesday.
