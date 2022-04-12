An 18-year-old Sunnyside man arrested after a Monday standoff was expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.
Juan Carlos Torres is accused of stabbing two women and threatening to kill another woman before barricading himself in his apartment for nearly three hours.
Torres’ sister told police that her family had been having issues with him all weekend, and on Monday, when he was asking for his wallet, his mother hid the knives in the house, according to a Sunnyside police affidavit.
Torres, she said, asked for a knife to cut open his mattress because he thought something or someone was inside, the affidavit said. He grabbed a pair of scissors and went back to his room as family members attempted to defuse the situation, the affidavit said.
His sister said she tried to run from him, but he grabbed her by the shirt and stabbed her in the head with the scissors, the affidavit said. She and her mother then ran from the apartment to a neighbor’s apartment, the affidavit said.
Torres then charged the apartment manager and a maintenance worker, pushing the manager to the ground and stabbing her through her hand, the affidavit said. Another resident in the building pulled the manager to safety, and Torres threatened to kill the resident, the affidavit said, before returning to his apartment.
Police from Sunnyside, Grandview, Granger and the Washington State Patrol responded to the standoff, and Torres was arrested at 2:20 p.m. after a police dog was sent into the apartment.
Both his sister and the apartment manager were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Torres’ sister required eight staples to close the wound on her head, the affidavit said.
Torres was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.