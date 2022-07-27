While regretting how Kabin Smith’s death affected his friends and family, his accused killer said he was a victim as well.
Luiz Alfredo Barrera, appearing via Zoom at his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court, claimed that “his back was against the wall” because he and his attorney said one of the state’s witnesses against him was promised leniency in return for his testimony.
“Nobody is going to understand it,” Barrera told Judge Richard Bartheld and Kabin’s friends and family in the courtroom in the Yakima County jail basement. “I want to tell (Smith’s family) that I’m sorry for their loss, but it’s not what it seems. I just lost my life too for someone who trying to blame me.”
Barrera, 28, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after earlier entering an Alford plea to second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with Smith’s 2017 death. He was also sentenced to almost five years in prison for a 2020 attack on another jail inmate, with that sentence running alongside the sentence on the murder conviction.
The plea allows Barrera to maintain he’s innocent while conceding that prosecutors would have convicted him had the case gone to trial. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped an aggravated first-degree murder charge in Smith’s death, as well as an unrelated second-degree escape charge from 2017 and a first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful firearms possession charge from a 2017 convenience store robbery.
Smith’s family and friends who attended the hearing said they were reluctantly forgiving Barrera even though he did irreparable damage to their family.
“I feel as if I have been robbed,” said Derek Levi Roberts, Smith’s older brother.
Prosecutors and Yakima police said Barrera was the one who fired the shots that killed Smith on April 24, 2017.
Smith, 14, was walking home from school around 11:15 a.m. when he was gunned down near the intersection of West King Street and Cornell Avenue. Witnesses said a car sped away from the area after the shots were fired.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements said Smith’s death was a matter of him being in the wrong place at the wrong time. While Clements said investigators had information that Smith had been sent home from Eisenhower High School that day for getting into a fight while wearing gang clothes and throwing gang signs, and the driver of the car from which police said the fatal shots were fired said Smith was throwing Norteño gang signs just before he was shot, there were no definite signs that Smith was a gang member.
“For all intents and purposes, this 14-year-old kid was shot down because he was wearing red and throwing gang signs,” Clements said. “Mr. Barrera is throwing his life away for nothing.”
Barrera and the accused driver in the drive-by shooting, Jeremiah Luciano Peralez, are both Sureño gang members.
Smith’s family has maintained that he was not a gang member, and that red was his favorite color.
Peralez, 36, of Yakima, entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in Smith’s death, as well as the killing of Emilio Phelan in 2017. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison in March 2020.
Roberts and Cheryl Roberts, Smith’s grandmother, said Barrera deprived Smith’s family of the opportunity to see him graduate from school, fall in love and start his own family.
“He was going to grow up to be a great man, but he’s not going to have that chance anymore,” Cheryl Roberts said.
Derek Roberts said Smith’s death caused a lot of struggle for his family, and while it was hard to forgive Barrera, Roberts said he had to because that’s what God wanted him to do.
But he didn’t think Barrera’s punishment fit the crime.
“I feel the time you are getting is not sufficient due to the severity of the crime you committed. I ask the judge to give him more than minimum sentence,” Derek Roberts said.” I am filled with anger and resentment every day when I think of my little brother not being here.”
Bartheld said that Barrera was being sentenced to almost the maximum allowed under sentencing guidelines based on his prior criminal record. He said that both sides were aware of the risks of going to trial, and that the deal accomplished its purpose in removing Barrera from society for the next 20 years, deducting the five years he already spent in jail.
"What I would like to be able to do is wave a wand and bring Kabin back," Bartheld said. "The best solution is to keep him in your memories and forgive (Barrera)."
Mercedes Grimes, who said she knew Smith since they were both toddlers, said Smith was someone who never forgot to include his friends in activities and protected those he loved.
She said Smith was killed a week before his 15th birthday.
“He died for one man’s decision to pull a trigger and because of that one decision, Kabin will never be with us,” Grimes said. “Kabin Smith was too good for this world.”
While acknowledging Smith’s family’s loss, Greg Scott, Barrera’s attorney, said it was a complicated case in which prosecutors were relying on testimony from others who were offered lenient sentences in return for their testimony against Barrera, as well as providing information on a variety of crimes they were involved in, including five homicides.
He said it is also not clear if Barrera, whom Scott described as “a lost soul,” was the one who shot Smith.
“Neither side is terribly happy with this outcome, but we can live with it,” Scott said. “It will not provide the Smith family with closure."
He said that Barrera was an articulate young man who still has potential.
But Bartheld, in passing sentence, said that Barrera and others in the car that day decided to kill Smith, and even if he were just a passenger in the car and did nothing to stop the shooting, he still bore responsibility for Smith’s death as if he pulled the trigger.
With Barrera’s previous conviction for second-degree assault with a firearm in 2012, he should not have been around guns, Bartheld said. He also pointed out that Barrera tried to break out of jail and assaulted another inmate.
On Jan. 25, 2020, Barrera and Primitivo Garcia were charged with second degree assault in connection with an attack on an inmate prosecutors said they repeatedly punched and kicked.
Prosecutors dropped the assault charge against Garcia in return for his Alford plea to second-degree murder in the death of John J. Pryor and second-degree assault for assaulting a county corrections officer in the jail. He was sentenced to almost 17 years in prison.
“You are not an innocent person, Mr. Barrera. You are a criminal,” Bartheld said, “and you are going to be a criminal until you decide to make a change in your life.” He said he hoped that Smith’s family’s pleas would help him make the right decision.
Bartheld strongly urged Barrera to make that change as soon as he gets to prison. He warned Barrera that if he were to continue to pursue a gang lifestyle in prison, he would be forced to commit whatever crimes gang leaders wanted him to do on the inside.
Clements said that Barrera is one serious crime away from going to prison for life without parole under the state’s “three strikes law,” and he said that could include a crime committed in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.