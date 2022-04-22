Prosecutors charged a Sunnyside woman with delivering suboxone after drug-enforcement agents said she tried to smuggle the drug into the Yakima County jail.
Michele Kristin Aguirre, 53, was arrested April 14 after packages she dropped off for delivery to the jail and the Airway Heights Corrections Center were found to contain the drug hidden in books.
Agents with the Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force were tipped off after an informant told Yakima County sheriff’s detectives that an inmate at the jail was receiving drugs and selling them to others incarcerated at the North Front Street jail, according to court documents.
Jail staff found suboxone, a drug that is typically prescribed to manage the side effects of opioid withdrawal and reduce cravings but can also be abused, hidden in the cover of a Bible that had been mailed to an inmate, according to court documents.
The book had been sent in Amazon packaging with a return address for an Amazon warehouse, but had actually been sent from a Sunnyside shipping service, according to the documents. Aguirre was identified through jail phone recordings and other evidence, court documents said.
The shipping service’s owner told investigators that the package was sent by Aguirre, who had also sent six other packages to the jail that used recycled Amazon packaging, court documents said.
When the inmate who received the packages was transferred to Airway Heights, the prison staff said they had intercepted book parcels with suboxone hidden inside addressed to the inmate, documents said.
Agents were able to intercept two packages at the Sunnyside store that contained suboxone, according to the documents.
Aguirre is currently on pretrial release while awaiting trial in the case.
