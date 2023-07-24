A 16-year-old boy from Sunnyside accused of robbing a man to settle a drug debt will spend up to almost 18 months in juvenile rehabilitation.
Originally charged with first-degree robbery and possessing fentanyl with intent to deliver, the teen recently pleaded guilty in Yakima County Juvenile Court to two counts of third-degree assault in the April 7 incident.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects who are tried in juvenile court.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf sentenced him to two consecutive 15-to-36-week sentences in a state juvenile rehabilitation center, the juvenile version of a state prison, for a total of 30 to 72 weeks.
Reukauf also gave the teen credit for 80 days served in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center while awaiting trial.
The teen and his 18-year-old brother were accused of robbing a Sunnyside man to settle a drug debt that left a man critically wounded in April.
Sunnyside police went to the 100 block of Ogle Road around 9:45 p.m. April 7 for a man who had been shot. Officers found a 19-year-old man face down on the ground with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man was first taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital before being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with two collapsed lungs and a bullet lodged in his neck, the affidavit said.
The man said he knew who shot him, and he initially said it was the 16-year-old from whom he was buying fentanyl.
The man’s girlfriend, who was shot at but uninjured, said the shots came from a car and there was a woman and three men in the car, and she believed it was a back-seat passenger who fired on them. She said the 16-year-old was in the front seat, the affidavit said.
She showed police text messages from the 16-year-old advising her boyfriend that he owed $60 for drugs, and he needed to pay up or there would be problems, the affidavit said.
They were supposed to be buying drugs from the 16-year-old again on April 7 when the shooting took place.
At the scene, police found 23 spent 9mm shell casings, the affidavit said.
Police used the Flock camera system to identify the car, which was registered in Mount Vernon to the family of the 16-year-old’s girlfriend, the affidavit said.
Sunnyside police located the car on April 11 and impounded it, the affidavit said. While searching the vehicle, police found a 9mm pistol with a 10-round magazine, documents belonging to the brothers and the 16-year-old’s girlfriend, and a spent 9mm shell casing on the car’s windshield cowl, the affidavit said.
In a subsequent interview, the victim identified the 18-year-old as the one who shot him and said the 16-year-old’s girlfriend was the driver.
The three were arrested April 28. Prosecutors declined to file charges against the 19-year-old girlfriend pending further investigation.
The 18-year-old had initially been charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and possessing a pistol as an 18-20-year-old, but the charges were dropped without prejudice pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.