A four-hour standoff between police and a man accused in a Sunnyside stabbing ended Monday afternoon with his arrest, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man is accused of stabbing two people in the chest with scissors; they are being treated at area hospitals, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
The suspect barricaded himself in his apartment in the 300 block of North 16th Street, Schilperoort said. Sunnyside police requested a SWAT team and closed off 16th and 14th streets, North Avenue and the State Route 24-Sheller Road intersection.
The incident began about 10:10 a.m. Monday and ended with the suspect’s arrest about 2:20 p.m., said Schilperoort, who added that the suspect surrendered after a K9 was sent into the apartment.
One stabbing victim was taken to a Prosser hospital; the other was believed to be at a Sunnyside hospital Monday.
Police from Sunnyside, Grandview, Granger and the Washington State patrol were on the scene, Schilperoort said.
