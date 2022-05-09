Sunnyside police Commander Scott Bailey said a gang shooting Friday that injured five, including a 7-year-old, and shut down a three-day Cinco de Mayo event was like nothing he’d seen in his 25 years in law enforcement.
As people were enjoying carnival rides, food and craft vendors and other festivities in the downtown area, a gang member opened fire on a rival gang member.
“This is something that is unimaginable,” Bailey said. “It’s one of those things — nowhere in my career have I seen or thought of anything like this happening.”
An adult and four children were shot. None suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. A boy was treated for a gunshot wound to his face and a 35-year-old Vancouver man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for a gunshot wound to his leg.
No further updates on the condition of those injured had been released by Monday afternoon.
Police pursued and detained seven youths, but later released them to their parents.
Bailey said police continue to aggressively investigate the shooting. “We’re still working through evidence, witness statements, so it’s just one of those things that’s gong to take time to sort through,” he said.
Bailey said there were four officers nearby when Friday’s shooting occurred, and another four beyond a four-block radius.
“And that didn’t discourage (the shooter) at all,” Bailey said.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said his office has been working with Sunnyside police on the investigation since Friday.
“It’s being hotly investigated,” Brusic said. “We’re trying to assist in every way and supporting the Sunnyside Police Department in every way we can."
Brusic said the county has been seeing more shootings in public places where innocent bystanders could be caught in the crossfire. He pointed to the shooting death of a teen at Eisenhower High School in March. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting that occurred about a half hour after school let out.
Another reckless shooting occurred in June 2021, when a 17-year-old boy was shot three times while he was a passenger in his mother’s car at the intersection of Fruitvale Boulevard and 16th Avenue in Yakima. The boy’s mother was not hit, but bullets passed through her car and ended up near a taco vendor where people were eating.
“This is very bad for our county,” Brusic said. “Collectively, as a community, we’ve got to come together to try to stop this kind of behavior.”
Not only did Friday’s shooting cancel the remainder of the Cinco de Mayo event, but it also prevented a Latin music event from occurring about 25 miles away in Wapato.
Gangs are connected across the Yakima Valley, and authorities feared Friday’s shooting that shook Sunnyside's event could spark more violence, Brusic said.
“Unfortunately, we came up to a very hard decision to cancel the remainder of the event,” Bailey said. “This is obviously going to drive retaliation and was obviously sparked from things that happened previously.”
Bailey said event organizers, vendors and the community overall were negatively impacted.
“And the problem is it’s the community that pays for it,” he said. “They’re the ones that are out the experience, and it has ripple effects that carry on.
“Let’s face it, things have never been as violent as we see them now — ever,” Bailey said.
