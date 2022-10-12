A Sunnyside police officer who was shot in the neck by a suspect has been released from the hospital.
Sunnyside police Officer Javier Arredondo was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the investigations unit.
A 43-year-old Sunnyside man accused of shooting him was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, and was scheduled to appear in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit detectives are investigating the case. The unit consists of investigators from agencies around the Valley who typically investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Sunnyside police were called to a home in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street around 7:50 p.m. Monday for shots fired. A neighbor said the suspect was firing a handgun into his own house, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Shortly after they arrived, officers heard someone yelling threats inside the house, and then they took cover as shots rang out, hitting a parked vehicle and a police vehicle, the affidavit said. It was at this time that Arredondo was hit in the neck, and he was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital before being flown to the Seattle Hospital, the affidavit said.
Police heard noise at the back of the house and realized the suspect had left the house. Yakima SWAT was called in to assist, and he was found several blocks away and refusing to surrender, the affidavit said. Officers used less-lethal foam projectiles and a police dog to take the suspect into custody, the affidavit said.
When he was arrested, the suspect had two Taurus 9mm handguns, the affidavit said. After being treated at Astria Sunnyside Hospital for injuries from the projectiles and the dog before being booked on suspicion of first-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.