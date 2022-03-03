Sunnyside police are looking for a 31-year-old Outlook man in connection with a Monday morning shooting that left three wounded.
Police identified Jose Alberto Guzman-Torres as a suspect in the shooting outside the Blue Moon Bar and Grill, and believe he is armed, according to Sunnyside police Cmdr. Scott Bailey.
Police were called to the 600 block of East Edison Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday for shots fired, Bailey said, and found three people who had been shot outside the Blue Moon. The three were taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment, Bailey said.
Bailey said the incident is believed to have started with an argument inside the bar. A 24-year-old Grandview man has been arrested on suspicion of provoking an assault and fourth-degree assault, Bailey said.
Anyone with information on the case or Guzman-Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200, Detective Darin Scott at dscott@sunnyside-wa.gov or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.