Sunnyside police say a Monday shooting that left a man wounded does not appear to be gang related at this time.
Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Holstein Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Monday for a man who had been shot. Officers found a Dodge Charger in the driveway with several bullet holes in it, according to a police department news release, and a 20-year-old man inside the house with grazing gunshot wounds to his neck and back.
The man said he was driving on Outlook Road toward Outlook when another vehicle made a U-turn and followed him, the release said. Someone in the other vehicle fired several shots at him, the affidavit said.
After being treated at Astria Sunnyside Hospital for his wounds, the man took police to the 2000 block of Outlook Road, where he said he had been shot, the release said, and police found six shell casings there.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200 or by email at CrimeTips@sunnyside-wa.gov. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
