Sunnyside police are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old Yakima man.
Police responding to a 911 call for a person shot in the 400 block of Yakima Valley Highway around 11:05 a.m. June 24 found the man, identified as Brandon Johnson, with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to a police news release.
Johnson was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, where he died, the release said.
While the gunshot wound killed him, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the manner of death — homicide or accident, for example — is yet to be determined.
Sunnyside police likewise did not say whether Johnson’s death was a homicide but said there was no threat to public safety as a result of the shooting.
Johnson’s death was the second shooting death in as many days.
Antonio Sanchez Carrazco, 32, was killed in a shooting in the 1400 block of South Sixth Street on June 22. His accused killer, Julian Jay Castillo, is at large.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.