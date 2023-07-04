The Sunnyside Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday night that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to the scene near the intersection of First Street and Nicolai Avenue in Sunnyside and found a 30–year-old man from Union Gap who had a gunshot wound, according to a Sunnyside police press release.
Emergency personnel initially took the man to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, and he was later flown to another hospital. As of Tuesday, the man was in critical condition, according to the press release.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact SPD detective Melissa Heeren at 509-836-6200.
