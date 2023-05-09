Sunnyside police arrested a man in connection with an incident involving firearms outside the city’s Cinco de Mayo celebration Sunday.
A woman told police around 3:35 p.m. Sunday that two men in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup brandished firearms after a brief argument near Decatur Avenue and South Seventh Street, just outside the Cinco de Mayo event zone, according to a police news release.
Police identified the suspects' vehicle by through a license plate recognition camera system, the release said, and found located the pickup in the 400 block of South Fifth Street shortly before 7 p.m. The driver drove for several blocks before finally stopping and three of the four people in the vehicle were detained without incident, the release said.
The fourth person, a man, refused to obey police and was shocked with an electric stun gun. After being checked out medically, was booked into the Sunnyside jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, the release said, as well as for outstanding warrants.
Police found two pistols and a rifle in the truck.
At last year’s festival, five people were injured in a gang-related shooting. Prosecutors dropped charges against the only suspect in that case, a 13-year-old, due to the only eyewitness’s refusal to cooperate.
Anyone with information on Sunday's case is asked to contact Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
