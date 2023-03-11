Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in Sunnyside Friday evening.
Police went to the area of South Sixth Street and Franklin Avenue around 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a police department news release. Officers were told that two people had been shot and were taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital in a vehicle, the release said.
A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl had non-life-threatening injuries, the release said, and are not cooperating with police.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sunnyside police Detective Melissa Heeren at 509-836-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
