Sunnyside shooting

Sunnyside police investigate a shooting near South Sixth Street and Franklin Avenue Friday, March 10, 2023. (Jasper Kenzo Sundeen/Yakima Herald-Republic)

 Jasper Kenzo Sundeen / Yakima Herald-Republic

Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in Sunnyside Friday evening.

Police went to the area of South Sixth Street and Franklin Avenue around 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a police department news release. Officers were told that two people had been shot and were taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital in a vehicle, the release said.

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl had non-life-threatening injuries, the release said, and are not cooperating with police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sunnyside police Detective Melissa Heeren at 509-836-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Crime and Courts Reporter

Donald W. Meyers is a multimedia journalist at the Yakima Herald-Republic covering crime and courts. He is also the writer behind “It Happened Here,” a weekly history column. Before coming to Yakima, Meyers covered a wide variety of beats at The Salt Lake Tribune, Daily Herald, and daily and weekly newspapers across New Jersey. He is also a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, serving as a regional officer in the organization as well as on the national Freedom of Information Committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment