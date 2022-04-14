A 22-year-old Sunnyside man was shot at a motel Tuesday night, Sunnyside police said.
Officers went to the Town House Motel, 509 E. Yakima Valley Highway around 8:45 p.m., where the found the man with two gunshot wounds, according to a police department news release sent out Thursday. He was first taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital before being taken to another hospital, the release said.
No further information was available on the man’s condition.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
