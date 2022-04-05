A 15-year-old Zillah boy has been arrested in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one man seriously injured Monday night.
Sunnyside police went to the area of South First Street and South Hill Road after hearing gunshots around 11 p.m. April 4, 2022, and found a motor vehicle crash and one of the vehicles leaving the scene, according to a police news release.
One of the occupants of the remaining vehicle, a 21-year-old Sunnyside man, had a gunshot wound to his head, the release said, and was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment before being transferred to another hospital. No information was available on the man’s condition.
Police identified the 15-year-old suspect, whom the release said was a documented gang member, and Yakima County sheriff’s deputies found him at his home. Deputies arrested him following a foot chase.
Deputies also found two stolen vehicles, one from Sunnyside and the other from Yakima, along with three firearms.
He was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault, unlawful firearms possession, drive-by shooting and possession of stolen property.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of suspects until they are formally charged.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
