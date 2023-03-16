Sunnyside police arrested a 16-year-old boy who was wounded in what police described as a gang-related shooting March 10.
Police arrested the 16-year-old Thursday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and several probation violations, according to a news release.
The boy and a 14-year-old girl were wounded in an incident around 6 p.m. March 10 in the area of South Sixth Street and Franklin Avenue. Police responding to a shots-fired call in the area found that the two were taken in a private vehicle to Astria Sunnyside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier news release.
Both teens were uncooperative with police, the release said.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, the release said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sunnyside police Detective Melissa Heeren at 509-836-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
