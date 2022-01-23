Sunnyside Municipal Court has operated without a presiding judge for three weeks, but interim City Manager Elizabeth Alba expects to have one seated by Tuesday.
Alba said she’s made a selection and will bring it before the City Council for approval Monday night.
“If they approve, the judge would begin Tuesday,” she said.
There’s been some concern among attorneys about the legality of the court’s operations since former longtime presiding Judge Steve Michels left the bench in December.
Judge pro tem Troy Allen — who was appointed during Michels’ tenure — has been serving in his absence. But attorneys question whether he can legally do that. They say the authority of pro tems to serve expires when the tenure of the appointing judge ends.
Former Pro Tem Judge John Maxwell cited that reason for refusing to take the bench Jan. 5, when he stepped down.
“After reading court rules and etc., it was my decision that I had no more authority,” he said.
Sunnyside attorney Doug Garrison — also Wapato’s municipal judge — questioned whether the court should operate until a presiding judge is named.
He worries the city could be liable for someone being held on an order signed by a pro tem lacking authority.
“This just opens up all kinds of trapdoors,” Garrison said. “We just need to have the question answered and do this properly.”
Alba disagrees, saying the city attorney advised her that the pro tems still had legal capacity to serve.
She said the city attorney outlined his reasoning in a memo she said she couldn’t share, citing attorney-client confidentiality.
Municipal judges serve four-year terms under a city contract. Judges are to be selected Dec. 1, with their terms beginning Jan. 1, according to state law.
Sunnyside did not meet those deadlines.
Alba said there were staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic that slowed City Hall.
“We weren’t timely at City Hall, so that was our fault,” she said.
Recent history
This isn’t the first time Sunnyside Municipal Court has generated controversy.
Last year an attempt to replace city Prosecutor Ken Raber ended when the process came under scrutiny.
Text messages and emails from city staff attempting to recruit a new city prosecutor were uncovered by Raber’s attorney, Bill Pickett.
Pickett sent a letter in April 2021 to then-City Manager Martin Casey about the matter and requested text messages and emails from staff who allegedly had been recruiting applicants to replace Raber.
“My sense was there was a lot of backdoor solicitation going on to get rid of (Raber),” Pickett said.
Casey responded, saying he was disappointed in Pickett’s allegations of wrongdoing.
A month later, Casey informed Raber that someone else was selected. Casey sent a letter to the successful candidate the same day saying as much.
Pickett then obtained text messages from Municipal Court Clerk Vanessa Enquist to a Selah attorney encouraging her to apply.
Engquist sent a letter to Casey asking him not to release her text messages, saying they weren’t relevant and “could be damaging to my reputation as a court administrator.”
Engquist declined to comment on the matter.
Pickett also obtained an email from Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Baily informing a Tri-Cities attorney about the position. That attorney was selected.
“That should have never happened — period,” Pickett said. “The bottom line is you’re talking about backdoor soliciting on a position that needs to be advertised. A friend of a friend getting a job, that’s not appropriate, especially when you’re dealing with public funds.”
Then on June 25, Casey — who left the city in August — sent Pickett a letter saying the city decided to abandon the process of seeking a new prosecuting attorney. Raber is still serving.
Michels’ departure
Michels served 35 years as Sunnyside’s municipal judge. In November, he was told his contract would not be renewed.
He said city staff is reaching too deeply into court operations, violating separation of powers.
He said his authority over courtroom staff had been undermined by Engquist and Alba, who served as court administrator before becoming interim city manager in the wake of Casey’s departure.
“Problems came on when Vanessa (Engquist) came on,” he said.
Engquist, who has been with the Sunnyside Municipal Court two years, previously worked in Selah.
Alba said she didn’t renew Michels’ contract because she was concerned about his performance.
She said he wasn’t up to speed on modern technology, making the transition to a virtual court cumbersome.
“He wasn’t as helpful as he could be,” she said.
Former City Manager Don Day moved Alba from finances to court administrator in 2018, the same year Sunnyside began providing municipal court services to the city of Toppenish under contract.
Alba said that’s not the reason she was moved to the court. She said it was because Michels wasn’t directing staff.
She also pointed to a 2016 audit report that said the court lacked an independent review of financial adjustments but found no financial discrepancies.
State auditors that year found the city had been experiencing overall revenue problems for several years, including inaccurate accounting of payroll that reached back to 2011.
