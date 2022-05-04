A Sunnyside man’s death April 22 has been ruled a homicide, the Yakima County Coroner’s Office determined.
Edgar Santoyo, 24, died from a gunshot wound to the head, and an autopsy conducted by the King County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, Deputy Chief Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
His death is being investigated by Toppenish police. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-1629 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3sa08kA.
Santoyo’s death is the eighth homicide in Yakima County this year, and the second in Toppenish.
