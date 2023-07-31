The Yakima Regional SWAT Team found a 33-year-old Sunnyside man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday morning after Sunnyside police responded to reports of threats involving a firearm Saturday evening, officials said.
Sunnyside police responded at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Eighth Street, according to a news release. The man barricaded himself inside his apartment and residents were evacuated.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the death was a suicide and happened at 11:30 p.m.
The SWAT team entered the apartment about 5 a.m. Sunday and found the man dead and a victim unharmed. Additional details about the victim weren't immediately available.
The press release said a drone was deployed and the Grandview Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Yakima Regional SWAT Team responded.
There were no other injuries and no threat to the public, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.