A Sunnyside man was sentenced to seven years in prison for ramming a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle during a chase in 2020.
In return for his Dec. 1 guilty plea in Yakima County Superior Court to second-degree assault, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree assault, eluding, driving under the influence and violating a protection order. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of felony harassment were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they can never be filed again.
Mejia’s sentence exceeds the standard range of three to nine months, based on his prior criminal history and the charge. In court documents, both prosecutors and Mejia’s lawyer agreed that going beyond the standard range was appropriate.
Mejia, 65, was accused of hitting Sunnyside police and a sheriff’s vehicle with his own vehicle on Sept. 17, 2020.
Mejia had been previously charged with felony harassment for threatening to kill his wife and son, according to court documents.
Deputy Jesus Arreguin and Sunnyside police went to a home in the 1200 block of Lester Road on reports that Mejia was violating orders that barred him from contacting his wife and son, court documents said. At the time of the incident, he was free after posting $5,000 bail.
Arreguin spotted Mejia driving off in an H2 Hummer and tried to stop him on Van Belle Road, court documents said. While Mejia stopped, he backed his SUV up and struck Sunnyside Police Officer Mikael Ausland’s vehicle before driving off. During the ensuing chase, he struck the officer’s vehicle a second time.
After Mejia drove through a field, Arreguin and Ausland used their vehicles to block Mejia, but he rammed the deputy’s vehicle with enough force to set off the airbags and disable it, court records said.
Mejia then struck Ausland’s vehicle on the rear and passenger side, putting it out of commission, according to the court documents. Two Sunnyside officers fired on the SUV and pursued it until a sheriff’s deputy rammed it in the 700 block of Washout Road.
Authorities said Mejia had an odor of alcohol on his breath and his speech appeared affected by alcohol, according to a probable cause affidavit.
In his plea, Mejia acknowledged that the officers he attacked were only trying to protect him, his family and the community, and that his “major mental health breakdown” was a factor in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.