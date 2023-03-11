A Sunnyside man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison in connection with a 2022 drunken-driving crash that killed a person.
David Gomez-Perez, 27, pleaded guilty March 1 to vehicular homicide in Yakima County Superior Court, admitting that he was legally intoxicated when he collided with another vehicle, killing Jose Ascencion Calderon.
His sentence is at the low end of the sentencing range based on the charge and his lack of prior felony convictions, which prosecutors recommended as part of the plea agreement.
The longest sentence Judge Elisabeth Tutsch could have given him was eight and a half years under state sentencing guidelines, according to court documents. Gomez-Perez will also get credit for the time he spent in jail awaiting trial.
Deputies, Sunnyside police and firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a crash at the intersection of Washout and Van Belle roads around 5:45 p.m. March 7, 2022. There, they found a Dodge Durango on the north side of Van Belle Road east of the intersection, with Gomez-Perez standing in front of it, and a Nissan Frontier in the canal on the northeast side of the intersection, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators said Calderon was driving north when he was struck by Gomez-Perez, who had run the stop sign while driving fast.
Calderon, the Nissan’s driver, died at the scene as a result of blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy performed by the King County medical examiner.
Deputies described Gomez-Perez as having slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, the affidavit said, and he was unable to complete a field sobriety test. Gomez-Perez admitted to deputies that he didn’t see the stop sign, and he had consumed five beers and used cocaine before the crash, the affidavit said.
