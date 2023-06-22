A Sunnyside man was sentenced to 11 months for threatening to kill a store employee.
Favian Isaiah Oseguera, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with the June 17, 2022, incident as part of a plea agreement. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped a hate crime charge and recommended he serve 11 months — one month shy of the upper limit of the sentencing range — with credit for the time he served in jail since his arrest.
The sentence also ran consecutive to an eight-month sentence Oseguera received for an unrelated third-degree assault, according to court documents.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld also issued an order barring Oseguera from having contact with the store employee for the next 10 years.
Police were called to the Valley View Market, 107 W. Lincoln Ave., at 3:35 a.m. June 17, 2022, after an employee said a man came in and threatened to kill him. He said the man confronted him with a knife in his hand and said he was going to come back with a gun to shoot him.
Police found Oseguera near the store, and the victim identified him as his assailant.
Police said Oseguera referred to the store employee as a “(expletive) Asian” and told a jail booking officer that he was going to harm the man.
Oseguera’s attorney, David McAleer, argued in court papers that the knife was a butter knife and did not qualify as a deadly weapon.
Osequera is currently booked in the Kittitas County jail on a third-degree assault charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.