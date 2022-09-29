A Sunnyside man who shot at a couple at a taco truck in 2020 pleaded guilty to reduced charges last week.
Jose Fernandez-Farias, 59, pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault Sept. 22. He was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, attack.
His two-year prison sentence is below the 102-month minimum standard range sentence under sentencing guidelines, according to court documents.
Fernandez-Faris is accused of shooting at a man and woman at a taco truck in Sunnyside.
The couple went to the taco truck at North Ninth Street and Yakima Valley Highway around 3:15 p.m. when the woman noticed someone video recording their vehicle, according to court documents. When she confronted the woman making the recording, she heard a man behind her and then a shot, court documents said.
As the couple ran from the parking lot, the woman’s husband was shot in his right side, and when the woman turned, Fernandez-Farias was pointing a gun in her face and threatening to kill her, court documents said. She grabbed the gun, the documents said, and Fernandez-Farias fired twice, missing her face.
The man, who had a punctured lung, said he knew Fernandez-Farias and thought they were friends, according to court documents.
