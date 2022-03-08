A 44-year-old Sunnyside man was killed after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say his vehicle was hit by a drunken driver Monday night.
The driver, David Gomez-Perez, is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of DUI vehicular homicide.
Deputies, Sunnyside police and firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 were called to the intersection of Washout and Van Belle roads around 5:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. First responders found a Dodge Durango on the north side of Van Belle Road east of the intersection, with Gomez-Perez, 26, of Sunnyside, standing in front of it, and a Nissan Frontier in the canal on the northeast side of the intersection, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The Nissan’s driver, Jose Calderon was killed in the crash. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday in King County.
Deputies described Gomez-Perez as having slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, the affidavit said, and he was unable to complete a field sobriety test. Deputies said there was evidence to suggest that Gomez-Perez had consumed alcohol and drugs.
Based on the damage to the vehicles, it appeared that Calderon’s Nissan pickup was headed north and was struck by the eastbound Durango, which deputies said meant that Gomez-Perez had run the stop sign and was going fast, the affidavit said.
