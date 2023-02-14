A Sunnyside man is accused of shooting his neighbor in the leg in a dispute over their dogs fighting.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. Friday for a shooting. Deputies found a man lying in his front yard bleeding from his right leg, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He told deputies that he had been arguing with his neighbor over the neighbor’s dog fighting with his, the affidavit said, and was walking back toward his house when he heard three gunshots and felt at least one hit his leg.
The suspect initially did not comply with deputies’ orders to come out from behind his house, but eventually did and was arrested, the affidavit said. As he was frisked, deputies found several .22-caliber bullets in the suspect's pockets, the affidavit said, which deputies said were consistent with the victim’s wounds.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
At a preliminary appearance hearing Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup asked that bail be maintained at the $250,000 that was set over the weekend.
Defense Attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for $100,000 or less, noting no prior felony convictions or failures to appear.
Judge Elisabeth Tutsch said she had serious concerns for public safety, based on the allegations in the affidavit, and kept bail at $250,000, ordering the man to have no contact with his neighbor.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of criminal suspects until they are formally charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.