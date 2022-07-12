Sunnyside police arrested a man they say stabbed his girlfriend in May, despite a domestic violence no-contact order.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Edison Avenue May 12 for a woman who was stabbed, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers found a 26-year-old woman with a 3-inch long gash on her back near her shoulder, the affidavit said.
A witness told police that the woman had come to her house and said she was stabbed by her boyfriend, and asked her not to call police because she had a no-contact order against him, the affidavit said.
Another witness told police that the 26-year-old suspect was arguing with a woman who matched his girlfriend’s description, and saw him running from the scene of the stabbing, the affidavit said.
The suspect, a Sunnyside resident, was arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail early Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
During Tuesday’s preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecutor Sam Chen argued for a high bail, noting that the suspect is accused of violating a no-contact order and using a deadly weapon to assault his girlfriend. Pretrial assessments also show the suspect is likely to commit a new crime and fail to appear in court if he is released.
In April 2021, he was sentenced to a year in jail after being convicted of third-degree assault for attacking a Sunnyside police officer, according to court documents.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said that the suspect lives with his mother and not his girlfriend, which would keep him away from her if he were released and urged Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld to take his lack of employment into consideration in setting bail.
Bartheld said the suspect has a warrant out from the state Department of Corrections for violating his community custody and a history of not following court orders. He set bail at $60,000, as well as issued another no-contact order, adding that even a phone call to her from the jail would constitute a violation.
“These orders mean business,” Bartheld said, “and you should abide by them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.