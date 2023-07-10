A Sunnyside man accused of shooting his neighbor in a dispute over their dogs fighting each other has been released from jail.
Joel A. Barajas-Gonzalez, 35, entered an Alford plea to third-degree assault July 3 in Yakima County Superior Court and was sentenced to three months in jail, with credit for the time he served since his February arrest. He was originally charged with first-degree assault in the incident.
In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains innocence while admitting that prosecutors have enough evidence to find them guilty.
The three-month sentence was at the top of the sentencing range of one to three months based on Barajas-Gonzalez’s charge and his lack of prior felony convictions.
Barajas-Gonzalez was accused of shooting his neighbor in the leg.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies called to the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. Feb. 10 found a man lying in his front yard bleeding from his leg. He told deputies that he had been arguing with Barajas-Gonzalez over Barajas-Gonzalez’s dog fighting with his pet, and as he walked back to his house, he heard three shots and was hit once in the leg, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Barajas-Gonzalez initially did not comply with deputies’ orders to come out from behind his house, but eventually did and was arrested, the affidavit said. As he was frisked, deputies found several .22-caliber bullets in his pockets, the affidavit said, which deputies said were consistent with the victim’s wounds.
