A 26-year-old Sunnyside man is charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a Monday crash that killed another Sunnyside man.
Prosecutors filed the charge against David Gomez-Perez Friday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Prosecutors allege that Gomez-Perez was under the influence of intoxicants when the Dodge Durango he was driving around 5:45 p.m. Monday collided with a Nissan Frontier at the intersection of Washout and Van Belle roads.
Jose Calderon, the Nissan’s 44-year-old driver, was killed in the crash. He died from blunt-force trauma in the crash, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies determined, based on the damage to the vehicles, that Gomez-Perez ran a stop sign and struck Calderon’s vehicle, knocking it into a nearby canal, according to court documents.
Gomez-Perez is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. While he has no prior convictions, Gomez-Perez also has no ties to the community, Judge Richard Bartheld noted when he set bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.