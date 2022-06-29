A 19-year-old Sunnyside man is charged with committing a hate crime after prosecutors said he threatened to kill an Asian store employee.
Favian Isaiah Oseguera is also charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree assault in connection with the June 17 incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Sunnyside police were called to the Valley View Market, 107 W. Lincoln Ave., around 3:35 a.m. June 17 after an employee said a man threatened to kill him. The man, identified as Oseguera, confronted the employee with a knife and said he was going to come back with a gun and kill him, according to court documents.
Police found Oseguera, who matched a description of the assailant, court documents said. At the time of his arrest, Oseguera was on pretrial release on a charge of second-degree malicious mischief, as well as being out on bail on a second-degree assault charge.
The hate-crime charge stems from Oseguera referring to the store employee as a “(expletive) Asian” when questioned by police, and telling a jail booking officer that he was going to “(expletive) that Asian up.”
Dori Peralta Baker, executive director of the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of Yakima County, said the incident was not the first time Asians have been targeted in the Valley.
In March 2020, shortly after statewide restrictions were put in place to control the pandemic, the Minado Buffet in Yakima was vandalized and someone painted a racist slur on the outside wall of the building referring to COVID-19, which was first detected in Wuhan, China.
One of the complaints against former Selah City Administrator Don Wayman was his repeated use of terms for the coronavirus that were offensive to Asians.
“People are always looking for excuses,” Baker said. “It’s basically, I think, they’re unhappy and want to blame everybody except themselves. Whatever the situation is, there is often a scapegoat, and it’s the immigrant family that is trying to make a living for themselves.”
She said not just Asians, but all immigrant groups have to be on alert for incidents like this. The coalition, Baker said, tells Asians and Pacific Islanders not to give into fear, while also trying to defuse the situation and not respond with violence, which only fuels further hatred.
She commended Sunnyside police and the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for taking the matter seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.