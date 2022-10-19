A 43-year-old Sunnyside man accused of shooting a police officer in the neck will be arraigned Oct. 26 for assault.
Prosecutors filed a first-degree assault charge against Alejandro Mario Palomarez in Yakima County Superior Court this past week. Palomarez is also facing a firearms enhancement on the charge, which would add five years to his sentence if he is convicted, according to the charging documents.
Additionally, prosecutors listed the shooting of Sunnyside police Officer Javier Arredondo as an aggravating factor, allowing a judge to impose a sentence longer than the standard range.
Palomarez is accused of shooting Arredondo after police were called to his home in the 1400 block of South Eighth Street the evening of Oct. 10 for a report of shots fired, according to court documents.
A neighbor said Palomarez was firing a gun in his own house, court documents said. Shortly after they arrived, officers heard someone yelling threats inside the house, and then shots rang out as the officers took cover the documents said.
Arredondo was hit in the neck and taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital before being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, court documents said.
Arredondo has since been released from the hospital.
In addition to Arredondo, a police vehicle and a parked vehicle were also hit by gunfire, the documents said. Officers heard noise at the back of the house and realized Palomarez had left the house, court documents said.
Yakima SWAT was called in to assist, and Palomarez was found several blocks away and refused to surrender, court documents said. Officers used less-lethal foam projectiles and a police dog to take him into custody, according to the documents.
When he was arrested, Palomarez had two Taurus 9mm handguns, court documents said. After being treated at Astria Sunnyside Hospital for injuries from the projectiles, he was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault.
During an Oct. 12 preliminary appearance hearing, Judge Richard Bartheld ordered Palomarez held on $500,000 bail, finding that he was “a clear danger to the community.”
