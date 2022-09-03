A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting.
Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
A 17-year-old who was also arrested with Mendoza-Zamora will not be charged pending further investigation, according to Yakima County Juvenile Court documents.
Mabton police responding to a report of two people being shot in the area of Fern and Sixth streets shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 21 found one teenager with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to probable cause affidavits. Two other teens with him were not hit, but another teen who had been hit was taken to Prosser Memorial Health by family members, according to court documents.
That teen was transferred to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, court documents said. No further information was available on his condition.
The victims said they were shot at from a black Chevrolet car, the affidavits said, and Sunnyside police spotted a vehicle matching that description heading from Mabton and stopped it. Police found two 9mm pistols and several spent shell casings on the floor of the vehicle, the documents said.
Mendoza-Zamora is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.