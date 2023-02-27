A Sunnyside man who is awaiting trial on charges he ran a couple off the road is facing additional assault charges.
Francisco Rodolfo Samaniego, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. One of the assault charges and the drive-by shooting charge are considered domestic violence because the victim was his brother, according to the charging document and a Washington State Patrol affidavit.
Samaniego is accused of shooting at the car his brother and another person were riding in on Interstate 82 in the early morning hours of Feb. 16. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
The alleged victims said the car was followed from Legends Casino Hotel, where the victim saw Samaniego, the affidavit said. At the Outlook exit, the victims’ vehicle’s rear window was shot out, and the car following them pulled alongside and Samaniego was seen firing at the car, the affidavit said.
Grandview and Sunnyside police and a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy went to the house where Samaniego was said to be staying and found a car parked there that matched the description of the one in the incident, the affidavit said, and its hood was warm to the touch. Officers also found a spent shell casing at the bottom of the windshield, according to the affidavit.
A man at the house told officers he had been driving the car and that Samaniego told him to follow the vehicle, the affidavit said, and Samaniego leaned out the passenger window to fire at it. Samaniego was arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail.
At the time of the incident, Samaniego was out on bail awaiting trial on first-degree assault in a 2022 incident.
Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a drive-by shooting at Samaniego’s home July 15, 2022, were redirected to a report of a couple who had been forced off the road in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road, about a mile from Samaniego’s address, around 12:40 a.m., according to a sheriff’s probable cause affidavit.
A Tacoma man told deputies he and his wife were driving to Goldendale to see their children at a church camp when a larger vehicle hit them from behind, then came around on the driver’s side and slammed into them, forcing them off the road, the affidavit said.
Samaniego was found in the area and arrested, the affidavit said.
Investigators said evidence suggests that Samaniego believed the couple’s vehicle was involved in the shooting at his house, and he pursued them, the affidavit said.
At the time of the 2022 incident, Samaniego was out on bail pending trial on a charge of first-degree unlawful firearms possession, and he has prior convictions in Yakima County Superior Court for second-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful firearms possession, second-degree assault and methamphetamine possession. He also has a federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
He is currently being held in lieu of $65,000 bail on his most recent charges, on top of the $60,000 assessed for his prior charges.
