Yakima County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old Sunnyside man they say tried to sell a stolen ATV on Facebook.
The ATV’s owner reported that someone stole the 2016 Honda Rancher from his shop sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Jan. 9, the ATV’s owner called deputies and said that someone was selling his ATV on Facebook, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
A sheriff’s deputy contacted the Facebook account offering the ATV for sale, and arranged to buy it in the parking lot of the Bi-Mart in Sunnyside, the affidavit said. The deputy gave the person an alias to put on the bill of sale, the affidavit said.
Deputies and members of the Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force were watching the parking lot when a pickup truck with the ATV loaded in the back pulled in, the affidavit said. After a detective in an unmarked vehicle confirmed that the ATV in the truck matched the description of the stolen vehicle, deputies detained the suspect.
The ATV’s owner came to the scene and confirmed that the ATV was his, the affidavit said.
When police searched the suspect, they found him carrying a bill of sale filled out for the ATV, with the alias used by the deputy who contacted the Facebook seller written on it, the affidavit said.
Deputies also found several baggies of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine in the pickup truck, along with a pistol that was reported stolen in Pasco, the affidavit said.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail Jan. 27 on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, possession of a pistol by someone ages 18-21, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm.
During a Friday preliminary appearance hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson ordered the man released under the court’s pretrial release program.
