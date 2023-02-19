A Sunnyside man accused of shooting at his brother on Interstate 82 on Thursday is being held in the Yakima County jail.
The 35-year-old man, who was described as a Sureño gang member, was booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting following the incident.
A man said he was driving east on Interstate 82 near Sunnyside around 3:15 a.m. when he noticed he had been followed by another car since leaving Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Washington State Patrol.
As he pulled off the freeway at Outlook, the man said, he and his passenger heard a gunshot from behind them, and his vehicle’s rear window was shot out, the affidavit said. At the intersection with Sunnyside Road, the car pulled alongside, and someone who was on the passenger side of the car fired over the car’s roof, striking his vehicle, the affidavit said.
The man told a State Patrol trooper that he recognized the shooter as his brother, whom he had seen at the Toppenish Casino, and gave troopers his brother’s address, the affidavit said.
Grandview and Sunnyside police officers and a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy went to the house, where they found a parked car matching the description of the one in the incident, its hood warm to the touch, the affidavit said. Deputies also found a spent shell casing at the bottom of the windshield, the affidavit said.
Another man at the house told investigators that he had been driving the car, and the suspect told him to follow the victim’s vehicle and that the suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired at the vehicle, the affidavit said.
During a preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen asked for $75,000 bail in connection with the shooting, and $25,000 bail for the firearms allegation, which stemmed from a 2021 incident. Chen noted the suspect’s prior convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree robbery and second-degree assault, as well as his gang membership.
The suspect, who appeared in court on Zoom, shook his head at the mention of gang membership.
Defense attorney Tyler Hauter argued for lower bail, on the grounds that there is the possibility that someone else could have fired the shots, as well as the fact that the suspect has family support that will ensure he attends future hearings. He asked for $5,000 to $10,000 bail.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Sonia Rodriguez True set bail at $65,000 in the drive-by incident, noting the danger posed to the community based on the allegatons, and $25,000 to be included as part of the higher bail.
