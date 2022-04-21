A Sunnyside man arrested after a standoff has been charged with second-degree assault for stabbing two women with scissors.
Yakima County prosecutors also charged Juan Carlos Torres with felony harassment after Sunnyside police said he threatened to kill a woman who came to the aid of one of the wounded women in the April 11 incident.
Torres has been held in the Yakima County jail since his arrest but has not been able to attend preliminary appearance hearings due to “medical issues,” according to court documents.
At a preliminary appearance hearing, a judge determines if there was a reason for arresting a suspect and, if so, whether they need to post bail to be released while awaiting trial.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught initially found cause to hold Torres and set a bail at $10,000. Torres hasn't attended hearings scheduled every day to formally appear in court, with the latest hearing set for Thursday afternoon.
Torres was arrested April 11 following a three-hour standoff after Sunnyside police said he attacked his sister and a manager at the apartment complex where he was living.
Torres’ sister told police that her family had been having issues with him through the weekend, prompting his mother to hide all the knives in the house the morning of April 11, according to a Sunnyside police affidavit.
When Torres, she said, couldn’t get a knife to cut open his mattress because he thought something or someone was inside, grabbed a pair of scissors and went back to his room as family members unsuccessfully tried to calm him down, the affidavit said.
His sister said she tried to run from him, but he grabbed her by the shirt and stabbed her in the head with the scissors, the affidavit said. She and her mother then ran from the apartment to a neighbor’s apartment, the affidavit said.
Torres then charged the apartment manager and a maintenance worker, pushing the manager to the ground and stabbing her through her hand with the scissors, the affidavit said. Another resident in the building pulled the manager to safety, and Torres threatened to kill the resident, the affidavit said, before returning to his apartment.
Police from Sunnyside, Grandview, Granger and the Washington State Patrol responded to the standoff, and Torres was arrested at 2:20 p.m. after a police dog was sent into the apartment.
