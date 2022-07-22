A Sunnyside man is charged with first-degree assault after Yakima County sheriff's deputies say he rammed Tacoma-area couple's car July 15.
Francisco Rodolfo Samaniego, 34, was charged with two counts of assault, one for each person who was in the car, according to a charging document filed in Yakima County Superior Court this week.
Deputies were heading to Samaniego's home in the 300 block of Kriner Road to investigate a report of a drive-by shooting when a 911 call came in around 12:40 a.m. from a man who said his vehicle had been rammed in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road, about a mile away.
Sunnyside police found Samaniego in the area and detained him, according to court documents.
The man told police he and his wife were driving to see their children at a church camp in Goldendale when a larger vehicle hit them in the rear, then came around the driver's side and slammed into them to force them off the road, according to court documents.
Investigators said the evidence suggested that Samaniego believed the couple's vehicle was involved in the shooting at his house, and he pursued them, court documents said.
At the time of the incident, Samaniego was out on bail pending trial on a charge of first-degree unlawful firearms possession, and he has prior convictions in Yakima County Superior Court for second-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful firearms possession, second-degree assault and methamphetamine possession. He also has a federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
During a July 15 preliminary appearance hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld said one of Samaniego's conditions of release was that he stay out of legal trouble, and instead of letting deputies handle the drive-by shooting he decided to run those he believed to be the suspects off the road.
"Taking the law into your own hands ... is not staying out of criminal trouble," Bartheld said.
