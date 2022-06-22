Sunnyside police accused a 19-year-old man of threatening to kill a store employee because he's Asian.
Police were called to the Valley View Market, 107 W. Lincoln Avenue at 3:35 a.m. Friday after an employee said a man came in and threatened to kill him. He said the man confronted him with a knife in his hand and said he was going to come back with a gun to shoot him.
Police found the suspect near the store, and the victim identified him as his assailant.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault-hate crime. At the time of his arrest, he was out on pretrial release on a charge of second-degree malicious mischief.
During a Tuesday preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements said "it was a fairly serious allegation with a racial component" and argued for a $25,000 bail.
Police said the suspect referred to the store employee as a "(expletive) Asian" and told a jail booking officer that he was going to harm the man.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeff Swan said he was concerned about community safety.
"I don't know potentially how serious (the threats) were meant to be, but when someone is threatened with a knife, they tend to take it very seriously in terms of if they are being attacked for who they are," Swan said.
He said it was also concerning that the suspect would seem to be committing another crime while awaiting trial in another case.
Swan maintained the $25,000 bail that had been set over the weekend.
