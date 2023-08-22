Prosecutors rested their case Monday against a man they say killed an innocent bystander when he fired on a car in the Valley Mall parking lot in 2021.
Union Gap police Detective Rudy Jimenez, who led the investigation into the death of Jose Rivera De La Cruz, was the state’s final witness. Jimenez testified about the efforts to find the suspect, Jonathan Edgar Navarro, as well as both the car that Navarro fired on and the car he rode in to flee the scene.
Navarro, 28, is charged in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree murder in De La Cruz’s death, as well as five counts of second-degree assault for each member of a family in an SUV that was hit by Navarro’s gunfire Aug. 22, 2021.
Both sides agree that Navarro shot De La Cruz, 23, in the Union Gap shopping center’s parking lot. But Navarro’s attorneys argue that he acted in self-defense when the driver of a white Mercedes threatened him and the other people he was with, pointing a gun at them, and that De La Cruz was accidentally hit.
De La Cruz and the family in the SUV are considered innocent bystanders, based on testimony at trial.
Earlier, witnesses described confrontations between Navarro and his companions and at least one other person inside the mall.
But prosecutors argue that Navarro was the aggressor and that there is no evidence that Navarro was fired on.
Jimenez said he was called to the scene by police Chief Greg Cobb, and began interviewing witnesses, including one who identified Navarro and saw him racking a handgun in the mall. He also obtained dashboard camera footage from one car showing a view of the shooting.
He also fielded calls from anonymous sources who also led detectives to Navarro as the shooter.
Authorities found the white Mercedes that Navarro was firing on in North Yakima two days later, Jimenez said, and found that it had damage from bullets, including broken glass and a bullet hole that had been covered with white duct tape.
Under cross examination, Jimenez said detectives found a pistol cartridge in the car, as well as a box of 7.62mm ammunition, typically used in AK-47-style rifles and pistols. While the car’s owner was uncooperative in saying who was driving the car, Jimenez said they found out a possible identity for the driver, but Jimenez said they were not 100% certain on the identification, although the man’s DNA was found on the duct tape covering a bullet hole.
He said the man matched descriptions of one of the people involved in confrontations in the mall, as well as images on mall video with something in his hand that Jimenez said he was not comfortable identifying as it was not clearly visible.
The man in question died from a drug overdose in March 2022, Jimenez said.
“Two weeks after the incident, you had the name. Shortly after having this conversation, you had this information, AK-47 and pistol ammunition and you never followed up with (the other driver)?” asked Josue Cuevas-Fernandez, one of Navarro’s defense attorneys.
On redirect questioning from Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen, Jimenez said the man was never a suspect in De La Cruz’s death, while Navarro was. He also said that there was no proof that the ammunition belonged to the man.
Jimenez said detectives identified the owner of the Mercedes that fled the scene as Henry Noe Zunigua-Soriano, of Zillah, and found the car in a Lower Valley trailer court. Zunigua-Soriano earlier entered an Alford plea to rendering criminal assistance.
The trial is at the start of its second week, and two jurors were excused Monday.
During the morning session of the trial, one juror became ill, asking to leave the room because he was nauseated. He returned but asked to be excused again for illness. Medics from the Yakima Fire Department were seen going to the jury room, and Rodriguez True excused the man.
In the afternoon, Rodriguez-True said she and the court clerk saw another juror sleeping in the courtroom. When questioned, the woman, who was walking with a cane, said she had taken a pain pill, but that she would be able to focus on the case.
Defense attorney Dennis Hanson asked that the woman be removed, and Rodriguez-True excused her. The two were replaced with alternate jurors, leaving one alternate remaining for the rest of the trial, which is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.
