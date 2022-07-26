While the number of homicides in Yakima increased significantly more than the state’s average for 2021, Yakima police Chief Matt Murray believes the city is doing well overall in combating crime.
Murray said the number of aggravated assaults in the city, which he said is a better measure of violent crime than homicides, was down and Yakima’s overall crime rate is lower than that of Seattle and Spokane.
While crediting the reduction to data analysis, targeting those responsible for most crimes and providing a way to get some offenders out of a life of crime, Murray said there is plenty of room for improvement.
“It’s also important to say if you know a guy who’s 600 pounds and he’s lost 20 pounds, ‘I’m proud of you, and you have a long way to go,’” Murray said. “We have to stay focused on the program. We are doing much better, but we still have a long way to go.”
Plus, he said crime prevention is a community effort, not just the job of the police. The statistics, he said, are a reflection on the community.
“These numbers are really good, and the community should be taking credit,” Murray said.
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs released its 2021 Crime in Washington report, compiling data from sheriff’s offices and police departments around the state. Not all agencies contributed data to the report, but WASPC said the available data showed that violent crime increased in the state by 4.1% in 2021, with murders increasing 5.9% statewide, going from 307 to 325.
In Yakima, according to the data in the WASPC report, violent crime ticked up almost 3%.
Yakima listed 10 homicides in 2021, compared with nine in 2020. However, that number did not include the deaths of John Joseph Pryor, who died March 14, 2021, after being shot in 2019, and Jose Mendoza-Martinez, who was shot to death after breaking into a mobile home on June 24. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic found that Mendoza-Martinez’s death was a justifiable homicide as the man who shot him was defending himself.
While WASPC’s numbers show Yakima had an 11.1% increase in homicides, when the other homicides are factored in the increase is 33.3%.
But Murray said homicides do not tell the full story of violent crime. For one thing, the number of killings is small enough that a slight shift in the actual numbers creates a dramatic change in percentages.
Instead, he said the telling number is aggravated assaults, which WASPC defines as “an unlawful attack by one person upon another wherein the offender uses a weapon or displays it in a threatening manner, or the victim suffers obvious severe or aggravated bodily injury involving apparent broken bones, loss of teeth, possible internal injury, severe laceration, or loss of consciousness.”
It is a category that includes attempted murder and first-degree assault, WASPC’s report states.
“So much of the difference between aggravated assault and homicide is how good a shot was the other person, and how close are you to the hospital,” Murray said.
Arresting the right people
Yakima saw a 17.4% decrease in aggravated assaults in 2021, the report said. And Murray pointed out that in that same year YPD arrested five fewer people than in 2020, going from 2,527 to 2,522. Murray said YPD is focusing on “arresting the right people,” using data to identify the people who are committing the most crimes and getting them off the street. He said while it is good to arrest one person who has committed burglary, arresting someone who has committed 25 has a more significant effect on reducing crime.
It is part of a principle that criminologist David M. Kennedy has advocated in his book “Don’t Shoot: One Man, A Street Fellowship and The End of Violence in Inner City America.” Along with using data to identify persistent criminals and criminal networks and targeting them, Kennedy also pushed for trusted people in the community to work with gang members and others to get them out of a life of crime.
Murray encouraged the community to read the book and has been implementing Kennedy’s methods, using data analysis and enforcement, as well as creating the Walk About Yakima program to pair up young people at an elevated risk of being imprisoned or killed in gun violence with behavioral health resources and mentors, including former gang members, to steer them away from trouble.
“They’re getting services they never would have had; they’re getting mentorships,” Murray said.
Some still need to go to jail, Murray said, which can also be a way to get them to turn their lives around while making the community safe.
YPD is also increasing its focus on domestic violence, with detectives dedicated to working those crimes and a community coalition working on prevention. Murray said domestic violence is a larger problem than gangs, with domestic violence incidents outnumbering gang crimes 10 to 1.
And, he said, they go hand in hand, as he found that gang members have either witnessed domestic violence as children or were involved in it.
Yakima’s overall crime rate was 83.2 per 1,000, which was slightly above Olympia’s rate of 81.7 and below Seattle’s 92.2 and Spokane’s 126.2. He said that is different than the stereotype of Yakima being a crime-ridden city.
WASPC’s report warns against using the data to “rank” cities, as there are multiple variables that affect crime rates.
Murray said the police cannot do it alone. They need the public’s help, and he said the department is working to create better relationships with the public, which can lead to more cooperation and a reduction in crime.
“It’s simple, but it takes a lot of work,” Murray said.
