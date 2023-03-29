I-82 drive-by victims' car

This Nissan Sentra was shot at multiple times on Interstate 82 near Outlook March 20, 2023, injuring two people, according to the Washington State Patrol.

 Washington State Patrol, courtesy photo

Washington State Patrol detectives are looking for witnesses to a drive-by shooting that injured two last week near Outlook.

A white Nissan Sentra was headed west on Interstate 82 near Outlook around 12:50 a.m. March 20 when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone in the vehicle fired multiple shots at the Nissan, according to a State Patrol news release.

Troopers believe there were three people in the suspect vehicle, the release said. That vehicle exited the freeway somewhere between Granger and Toppenish, the release said.

Two of the four people in the Nissan were wounded and taken to area hospitals for treatment, the release said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact WSP Detective Derrick Jacobs at 509-249-6744 or email at Derrick.Jacobs@wsp.wa.gov. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com.

