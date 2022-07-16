Six Yakima County residents have been charged with violating federal firearm statutes.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for eastern Washington announced the indictments Friday as part of the attorney’s office’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which targets suspects officials say are driving violence in the community.
Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Yakima Police Department participated in the program, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office announcing the indictments said.
Those indicted on charges of being felons in possession of firearms were:
• David Hernandez Moreno, 26, of Yakima. Moreno has prior convictions in state court for identity theft, fourth-degree assault, first-degree robbery and harassment.
• Julio Armando Chavez-Medina, 23, of Yakima. He has three prior convictions for second-degree unlawful firearms possession, as well as convictions for possession of a stolen firearm and methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax possession.
• Alberto Pastrana, 25, of Yakima. His prior convictions include second-, third- and fourth-degree assault. He has also been indicted on a federal charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the release said.
• Eduardo Angel Ibarra, 19, of Yakima. He was previously convicted of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
• Juan Carlos Moreno-Oregel of Yakima. While the news release lists his age as 21, state court records show he is 19. He was previously convicted of first-degree robbery as a juvenile.
• Ray Jesus Greedy, 34, of Mabton. He was previously convicted of fourth-degree assault and eluding police.
All but Moreno-Oregel are booked in the Yakima County jail. Moreno-Oregel’s whereabouts were not immediately available.
When the six were arrested, officers found a total of seven firearms and three high-capacity magazines, the release said.
